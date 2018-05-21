Hugh Grant is saying goodbye to his bachelor days! The 57-year-old actor is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Anna Eberstein, according to multiple reports.

British newspapers including The Sun published photos of the apparent wedding banns, which were posted at the Kensington and Chelsea Register Office near the stars’ home in London. Typically, such notices are displayed when couples intend to wed within the coming weeks.

Us Weekly has reached out to Grant’s rep for comment.

Grant and Eberstein, 39, are the parents of three children: 5-year-old son John, a 2-year-old daughter whose name has not been revealed and a third child who arrived this March. The latter’s name and sex has been kept under wraps.

The Love, Actually actor is also the father of daughter Tabitha, 6, and son Felix, 5, with his ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong.

“He was over 50 when he spawned them all,” Grant’s ex Elizabeth Hurley quipped during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March. “No, he’s an enchanting dad. Really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It’s improved him. He’s gone up the scale.”

The Golden Globe winner infamously said in a 2016 interview on The Howard Stern Show that he doesn’t believe people “are meant to be in 40-year-long monogamous, faithful relationships.”

This will be the first marriage for Grant, whose previous high-profile relationships included Hurley (now wed to Arun Nayar) and Jemima Khan.

