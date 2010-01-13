Hugh Hefner: Twins Moving Out of Playboy Mansion!

And then there was one.

Two of Hugh Hefner's three girlfriends — 20-year-old twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon — are moving out of the mansion.

See the baby photo of Hef's ex, Kendra Wilkinson - and more!

The Playboy founder, 83, tells E! News that his relationship with girlfriend Crystal Harris, 23, has been getting "more serious" and that the twins have expressed a lot of interest in doing more Playmate-related promotional work for the company. So they're moving into the neighboring Playmate House.

Look back at all of Hugh Hefner's babes over the years!

"They've been hanging out with a lot of the other Playmates and they see these girls traveling across the country to do promotion," he says. "They would like to be doing that, too."

The move — which Hefner stressed will not affect their E! Show Girls Next Door — will take place within the next couple of weeks.

Meet the new Girls Next Door stars!

"They thought it was a good idea," he said after he suggested the move to them. "They will now be friends, but they won't be defined as the girlfriends."

See Hef in happier days with Holly, Bridget and Kendra

Now that he has Harris all to himself, will wedding bells be next?

"I haven't had a lot of luck with marriage," he says. "I don't have a good track record, and I don't want to screw this one up."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!