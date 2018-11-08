How Hugh Jackman Celebrated His 50th Birthday

Can’t tame Wolverine! Hugh Jackman marked his 50th birthday on October 12 by partying “until the end of the night,” he reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. At the October 30 premiere of his new flick, The Front Runner, he opened up about celebrating the milestone with his famous friends, including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

“I’ve been friends with them for 15 years,” Jackman said of the couple, both 37. And Kushner and Trump aren’t his only political pals! In the film, Jackman plays 1988 presidential hopeful Gary Hart. “[He is] someone I call a friend and who is super intelligent,” explained the actor at the Hollywood Film awards on November 4.

Jackman’s bond with Hart, 81, made him “very nervous” about playing the politician onscreen. “I never played anyone alive before who I knew was going to see the movie,” noted the Wolverine star.

“The day that he saw the movie, I carried the phone around in my hand, which I don’t normally do at home. I was very nervous about his reaction,” explained the Logan star at the premiere. “But he was a gentleman. He was very positive to me.”

When portraying a character based on a real person, Jackman said, “I take that responsibility very seriously.” That was especially clear when he played P.T. Barnum in 2017’s The Greatest Showman — a character he might not be totally ready to leave behind. Jackman recently confirmed he “would love” to reprise the role on Broadway.

For more on Jackman’s milestone birthday — and his friendship with Kushner and Trump — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

