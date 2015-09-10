She walks, talks, and speaks the language of music, too! Human Barbie Valeria Lukyanova is living life out loud, and will soon embark on a new career as a DJ, she announced in a press release on her website on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

According to the press release, the controversial model, who has publicly claimed that she was sent to earth as a spiritual leader called Amatue (“[Valeria is] my earthly name,” she told Cosmopolitan earlier this year), will kick off her Space Barbie Tour in October.

“Valeria Lukyanova (Human Barbie) starts her DJ mission with futuristic deep house and space disco,” the release reads. “She delivers pure deep meditation during her set with amazing sounds and mudras show.”

The tour will involve stops in Latin America, the United States, Japan, China, Australia, and several European countries, and each show “will resemble a fascinating musical journey into the deep space.”

Lukyanova’s set lists will even be created in “a way that touches all the energy centers” to increase “the rhythm and [change] the consciousness of the audience.”

Earlier this year, Lukyanova caused a considerable stir when she posted photos of herself on Facebook that looked digitally altered. The Internet sensation at first lashed out at her haters before admitting to Cosmo that the spring photos were, indeed, altered.

“My best friend [took the pictures]. The pictures are photoshopped to achieve smoothness and color correction,” the Russian model said. “The picture were taken in the botanical garden on the phone. They were not high quality. I had to edit them in order to correct the defects of the phone picture.”

As for the hateful comments that she received — both in response to those particular photos and otherwise — Lukyanova said she is adamant about maintaining her positivity.

“There may have been some negative comments,” she said. “I did not see them. Beautiful people are often envied. That’s why negativity does not surprise me. Instead, it touches me.”

