‘Hunger Games’ Actress Amandla Stenberg Comes Out as Bisexual

Amandla Stenberg, the actress who played beloved character Rue in the first Hunger Games film, revealed that she is bisexual in a heartfelt video on Thursday, January 7.

The 17-year-old actress opened up about her sexuality while taking over Teen Vogue’s Snapchat account, telling fans about how difficult it has been to keep a part of herself hidden.

PHOTOS: Gay Celebrities' Coming Out Stories

“It’s a really, really hard thing to be silenced and it’s deeply bruising to fight against your identity and to mold yourself into shapes that you just shouldn’t in,” she says in the video, which she also posted to her Tumblr. “As someone who identifies as a black, bisexual woman, I’ve been through it and it hurts and it’s awkward and it’s uncomfortable.”

Stenberg also thanked a few of her Hollywood pals for being supportive in her journey toward coming out.

“I realized because of Solange [Knowles] and Ava DuVernay and Willow [Smith] and all the black girls watching this right now that there’s absolutely nothing to change,” she continued. “We cannot be suppressed. We are meant to express our joy and our love and our tears and be big and bold and definitely not easy to swallow.”

“I definitely believe in the concept of rebellion through selfhood and rebellion just by embracing your true identity, no matter what you’ve been told,” she said. “Here I am, being myself and it’s hard and it’s vulnerable and it’s definitely a process but I’m learning and I’m growing.”

On Friday, January 8, the young actress posted a tongue-in-cheek caption to an image from her February Teen Vogue cover shoot.

PHOTOS: Hunger Games Flashback!

“On my way to steal ur girl …,” she wrote alongside a stunning image of herself strolling down the street against a pink wall.

undefined

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!