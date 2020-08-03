Soap opera ending. The Young and the Restless star Hunter King and her fiancé, Nico Svoboda, have split nearly two years after getting engaged, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“They called off their engagement a few months ago,” a source told Us. “It was an amicable split. They obviously still follow each other on social media and care about one another.”

In recent months, the actress, 26, sparked split speculation when she shared Instagram posts not wearing her engagement ring, including a video with her dog and a photo in a pool in May. King hid her left hand in other pics.

The Life in Pieces alum’s most recent Instagram photo with Svoboda, 26, celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary. “I love lovin on you,” she wrote in August 2019. “#August30.”

The camera operator, for his part, gushed over King in February. “This moment,” he captioned a cuddly shot of the pair on Valentine’s Day 2020. “I had a great time dancing on clouds with you <3.”

Svoboda also showed his affection for the Hollywood Heights alum in April when a fan asked what his “favourite thing” was about her. “I’ll give you a few,” he replied on Instagram. “Hunter is the sweetest, most loving person I’ve ever met in my entire life. Her talents extend past acting, yet she’s always humble. And her catalogue of over a 1000 dance moves.”

King and Svoboda began dating in July 2016 after meeting on the set of The Young and the Restless. They got engaged in August 2018.

“I love you I love you I love you I love you FIANCÉ!!!! I CAN’T BELIEVE I GET TO MARRY MY BEST FRIEND!!!” she announced on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for making yesterday the best day of my entire life! I can’t wait to marry you and spend our future going on endless adventures together. I am one lucky lady (And a HUGE thank you to @heirlumephotography for hiding in a tent to capture this amazing moment. I’ll cherish these pictures for forever) I LOVE YOU @neekotto.”

King revealed in February that the duo were “still looking” for the perfect location to hold their wedding. “We liked the venue because you could do anything you wanted, whereas other venues, you had to pick Package A or Package B, using their caterers and vendors. Our venue, you could bring in all your own stuff … but it then created so much work!” she told Soaps in Depth of an initial spot they ended up reconsidering. “We wanted to make it easier on ourselves. So we decided that if we’re going to spend the money on the wedding, why not make a vacation out of it? Now we’re looking into a destination wedding.”