I Dream of Jeannie star Bill Daily died on Tuesday, September 4, at age 91, Us Weekly can confirm.

Daily’s costar, Barbara Eden, announced the news with a tweet on Friday, September 7. “Our favorite zany astronaut, Bill Daily has passed,” the 87-year-old actress tweeted. “Billy was wonderful to work with. He was a funny, sweet man that kept us all on our toes. I’m so thankful to have known and worked with that rascal. Until we meet again Billy, xo -B #RIPBillDaily.”

Daily’s son told The Hollywood Reporter that the sitcom star died of natural causes on Tuesday in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Daily was known for his role as Major Roger Healey on I Dream of Jeannie. He starred on the series, which ran from 1965 to 1970, for five seasons. Eden and Larry Hagman — who passed away in November 2012 at age 81 — rounded out the cast as Jeannie and Major Tony Nelson in the sitcom about an astronaut who finds a genie in a bottle.

The ALF actor reprised his role as Major Healey in two made-for-TV movies: 1985’s I Dream of Jeannie… Fifteen Years Later and 1991’s I Still Dream of Jeannie.

In addition to his role on I Dream of Jeannie, Daily was among the main cast on The Bob Newhart Show from 1972 to 1978. He starred alongside longtime friend Bob Newhart as his neighbor, Howard Borden.

Newhart shared his condolences with a tweet on Friday. “Bill Daily & I go back to Chicago in the 50’s,” the actor, 89, tweeted. “He and I were both trying to get into standup. Later, he joined the Bob Newhart Show. He was our bullpen guy – you could always go to him. He was one of the most positive people I’ve ever known. I will miss him dearly.”

Daily’s additional acting credits include Bewitched, Mary Tyler Moore, CHiPs, The Love Boat, Newhart and Bob.

