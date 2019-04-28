Ian Somerhalder and wife Nikki Reed expressed their love for each other in gushing social media posts as they celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary on Friday, April 26.

The Vampire Diaries alum shared six photos on Instagram including one from the day he wed the former Twilight star in 2015.

“I’m completely blown away by you,” the 40-year-old wrote to Reed, with whom he shares 20-month-old daughter Bodhi Soleil. “The bright purity of your smile is infectious to us all. We’ve traveled near and far learning, exploring, tasting, laughing, loving and raising our little one.”

“Watching you in this new role and seeing first hand the true power you possess as a mother, an artist, a businesswoman and a real trailblazing leader into the world of sustainability and art is profound,” he continued. “I only wish I was half as bold and together as you. Whether dancing at our wedding, swimming across the seas, cuddling one of our furry creatures, jumping on airplanes around the world, snapping beautiful photos or sitting hand and hand looking at the ocean with a beer: we do it all together.”

“It’s been nothing short of amazing to breathe the air of the bright blue sky all over this planet with you,” the V-Wars star concluded. “Thank you for spending this life with me and thank you for all you teach me. Happy 4th Anniversary my human. Love, Your man.”

“You won the lottery with that queen,” Whitney Cummings commented on his post.

The BaYou With Love founder, 30, shared her own loving salute to her man on Instagram on Friday, posting nine photos from their wedding that showed the couple exchanging vows under a wooden tepee frame, hitting the dance floor and goofing around as Reed licked her new husband’s nose.

“You, me, a teepee, in nature…that’s still our dream date right?” Reed wrote. “Four years ago we had no idea what we were getting into. We didn’t know everything we thought we knew about life, or what it means to be a real life- partner to somebody else. We were just two kids who were crazy about each other. We didn’t yet know how to grow with someone, but we knew we were in love and we knew we wanted to learn all of these things…together.”

“I still have no idea if we’re doing it right, but I know we both wake up everyday and choose each other,” the Sleepy Hollow actress continued. “We’ve seen a lot, we’ve done a lot, we’ve laughed a lot, we’ve laughed a lot of it off, and we’ve continued to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders, and truest support system. An amazing thing happens when you merge your life and soul with another. Your relationship becomes its own beautiful garden that continues to bloom. Gorgeous little buds pop up when you least expect them too, and sometimes the leaves fall off from over watering. It’s a delicate dance that we will enjoy for the rest of our lives because we both enjoy watching it grow. Love takes on a whole new meaning, it evolves as you do.”

“May this next chapter be filled with curiosity and even more admiration for all the incredible things we still continue to discover. May we continue to ask each other questions and make-out in the backseat,” she concluded. “You are the love of my life, the only one who gives me butterflies, and I’m so grateful we get to experience this together. Happy four years married my honey.”

Somerhalder’s former Vampire Diaries costar Matthew Davis commented on Reed’s post, writing, “Holy moly! Was that 4 years ago?!?! What a beautiful night that was! I’ll never forget. You both have been such an inspiration over the years. Thank you. Thank you. Congrats on living life so well together. I love you both with all my heart. Many blessings to you both.”

