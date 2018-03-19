When Iggy Azalea’s two-year relationship with Nick Young went up in flames — so did his wardrobe. The 27-year-old rapper revealed how she took revenge on her former fiancé during the Sunday, March 18, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I burned it all, darling!” the Australia native exclaimed. “I burned a lot, and I threw stuff in the pool too. I started off with water and it seems like that didn’t work. Every designer you could think of I burned.”

Azalea ended her engagement with the Golden State Warriors basketball player in June 2016 after she claimed in a series of tweets that he had been unfaithful to her. “I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage,” she tweeted to her Twitter followers at the time.

Azalea explained that she used to “break stuff” in the home she and 32-year-old athlete shared together. “I realized that I was breaking my own s—t,” she told Andy Cohen. “I was like, ‘That’s stupid.’ And he didn’t care. So I was like, ‘I’m gonna find some s—t you care about and I’m gonna start destroying that s—t,’ which is his clothes.”

That certainly got his attention. “I texted him a video and I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m burning your things, so I don’t know where you’re at, probably with some girl, so I hope you get home quickly because I’m moving on, progressing on the spectrum from cheap to expensive,” she shared. “But I will say expensive doesn’t burn well. Expensive things do not burn well, all the Forever 21 just lit up.”

The former couple got engaged on Young’s birthday in June 30 but called it quits three months later.

“Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried to rebuild my trust in him — it’s become apparent in the last weeks I am unable to,” she tweeted in June 2016. “ I genuinely wish Nick the best. It’s never easy to part ways with the person you planned your entire future with, but futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page.”

Azalea briefly dated fellow rapper French Montana during the summer of 2016 and was linked with New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in October 2017 (she denied the reports at the time).

Young and on-off girlfriend Keonna Green welcomed a daughter, Navi, in October 2016.

