Craving a burger? Now you can head to IHOb!

As promised on June 7, the restaurant chain formerly known as IHOP announced the reason behind its name change on Monday, June 11. Though IHOP earned world renown for its fluffy and delicious pancakes, the wildly popular restaurants will now be known as the International House of Burgers.

According to a press release, the unexpected name change celebrates the debut of IHOb’S seven new Ultimate Steakburgers. “Each Ultimate Steakburger starts with 100 percent USDA Choice, Black Angus ground beef that is smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and flavor before being topped with premium ingredients and sandwiched between a buttered and grilled brioche bun,” the release states.

In fact, the playful announcement even includes input from a “company spokesburger” who explains the “re-burgering” took place because “These burgers are so burgerin’ good.”

However, the IHOB launch hasn’t exactly gone off without a hitch. Just hours after IHOB’s announcement, Wendy’s took to Twitter to let their new competitor know

the longtime burger chain isn’t worried at all. Tweeted Wendy’s: “Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard.

IHOb took a more passive approach in their reply, tweeting, “We don’t want any beef with you, we just want to share our beef with the world.”

We don’t want any beef with you, we just want to share our beef with the world — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Still, IHOb isn’t backing down. In addition to flipping the “p” to a “b” in all signage of its iconic name, including in its Twitter handle and other digital and social feeds, a flagship IHOb restaurant in Los Angeles — a.k.a. “Hollyburgerwood” — has also been completely “re-burgered” and will play host to the “VIB” launch party tonight.

