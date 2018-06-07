Food

IHOP Is Changing Its Name to IHOB and Twitter Is Shook

IHOP. Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

The fast-food chain once known as IHOP — or International House of Pancakes, if you’re feeling fancy — announced on Thursday, June 7, that it will be changing its name to IHOB early next week.

The restaurant made the surprise announcement via Twitter, telling its hundreds of thousands of followers (and the world, for that matter) that after six decades as IHOP, it will go by its new name, IHOB, beginning on Monday, June 11. “For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP,” the initial tweet reads. “Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18.”

Though the pancake house has yet to offer an explanation for the sudden upcoming name change, it seems to be the real deal. In fact, social media users across the country have shared videos of IHOP restaurants formally changing their signage to IHOB. In one photo shared on Twitter , people are seen looking on as workers change the text on both a tall sign next to an IHOP restaurant, and a smaller sign seen on the restaurant itself.

In another tweet, one social media user posted a brief video clip of some new exterior signage, that clearly reads “IHOB” as opposed to the “IHOP” everyone has come to know and love.

Many have guessed that the “B” might stand for “breakfasts” or “bacon,” but the Powers That Be over at the chain soon-to-be formerly known as IHOP are remaining tight-lipped regarding the specifics of the new moniker until Monday, when “all will b revealed.”

However, perhaps in an effort to allay some fears, the IHOP Twitter account shared a cheeky video instructing consumers how to pronounce the new name. As you may have guessed, it’s pronounced exactly as it sounds.

Still, despite IHOP’s attempt to get customers on board with this unexpected change, many are confused or downright angry at the proposed new name.

As “Bodak Yellow” singer Cardi B put it, “Lols …IHOP turned.”

 

