The fast-food chain once known as IHOP — or International House of Pancakes, if you’re feeling fancy — announced on Thursday, June 7, that it will be changing its name to IHOB early next week.

The restaurant made the surprise announcement via Twitter, telling its hundreds of thousands of followers (and the world, for that matter) that after six decades as IHOP, it will go by its new name, IHOB, beginning on Monday, June 11. “For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP,” the initial tweet reads. “Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18.”

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOb (@IHOb) June 4, 2018

Though the pancake house has yet to offer an explanation for the sudden upcoming name change, it seems to be the real deal. In fact, social media users across the country have shared videos of IHOP restaurants formally changing their signage to IHOB. In one photo shared on Twitter , people are seen looking on as workers change the text on both a tall sign next to an IHOP restaurant, and a smaller sign seen on the restaurant itself.

In another tweet, one social media user posted a brief video clip of some new exterior signage, that clearly reads “IHOB” as opposed to the “IHOP” everyone has come to know and love.

Many have guessed that the “B” might stand for “breakfasts” or “bacon,” but the Powers That Be over at the chain soon-to-be formerly known as IHOP are remaining tight-lipped regarding the specifics of the new moniker until Monday, when “all will b revealed.”

However, perhaps in an effort to allay some fears, the IHOP Twitter account shared a cheeky video instructing consumers how to pronounce the new name. As you may have guessed, it’s pronounced exactly as it sounds.

B-cause we know you’re all getting used to our new name, here’s a guide to helb you bronounce it broberly. We suggest listening to it at least 30 times. pic.twitter.com/9z80MIp08q — IHOb (@IHOb) June 6, 2018

Still, despite IHOP’s attempt to get customers on board with this unexpected change, many are confused or downright angry at the proposed new name.

ihop is changing their name to ihob and i dont think i have ever been so disappointed in a brand. who allowed this. i will never be able to seriously say "ayyy lets go to ihob" like no its INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES ru ok — Brooke Miccio (@brookemiccio) June 7, 2018

Ya mama named you IHOP, I’ma call you IHOP. https://t.co/69YeDLNTmU — Reginald Cunningham (@kidnoble) June 7, 2018

IHOP is changing to IHOB. The world is falling apart — georgie wood (@gw618) June 7, 2018

I work at IHOP and I don’t even know what the b is — brandy (@Brandy_reinwald) June 7, 2018

im not going to iHop for "breakfast" IM GOIN FOR PANCAKES https://t.co/n8DyzpBOnH — kelsey darragh (@kelseydarragh) June 6, 2018

As “Bodak Yellow” singer Cardi B put it, “Lols …IHOP turned.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!