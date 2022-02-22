Insecure’s Jaida Benjamin Found Safe After Going Missing in Los Angeles

Jaida Benjamin has been found safe on Tuesday, February 22, after being reported missing one day prior, Us Weekly confirms.

In a statement to Us, the Los Angeles Police Department noted that the actress, 27, was located at Colfax and Ventura on Tuesday and that “her family has been notified” of the news.

The update comes shortly after her mother, JoCinda Benjamin, revealed that she couldn’t get in contact with her daughter. The manager explained that she last spoke with Jaida on Saturday, February 19. At the time, the police stated that there was no evidence of foul play.

JoCinda took to social media on Monday, February 21, to ask for help in finding her daughter, writing via Instagram, “Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can’t breathe.”

The information was shared by several high-profile stars including Porsha Williams, Vincent M. Ward, MC Lyte and Kendrick Sampson. The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, mentioned that Jaida “has had a difficult a journey with mental health” throughout the years. He added: “Let’s keep that in mind as we prioritize and wrap our resources around our people. If you know anyone in the area who can help please reach out to the contact information in the post.”

The North Carolina native has previously had roles on Insecure, Family Reunion, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Liv and Maddie and Southland. Earlier this month, JoCinda opened up about her daughter’s plans to take a break from the entertainment industry.

“In light of the recent tragic news of multiple suicides, combined with our own mental health concerns, Jaida and I have decided to take a much needed hiatus from the entertainment industry,” JoCinda captioned a selfie of her and Jaida on February 2. “Momager On-Set will continue to provide consulting and permit support, however, guardian and transportation service will be limited. We truly appreciate everyone’s love & support over the years and ask for prayers and positive thoughts during this challenging time.”

JoCinda explained how representing Jaida inspired her to try to make the industry more diverse.

“As a single mother with a daughter working professionally in the entertainment industry, I found it very difficult getting my daughter to last-minute auditions,” she told Authority Magazine in July 2020. “Once she became an adult, I wanted to start a company assisting Industry Parents by ‘standing in the gap’ for times when they couldn’t be two places at once, needed audition transportation, coaching, consultation or work permits renewed for their child performer.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

