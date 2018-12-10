Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are big fans of the holiday season — and as usual, they’ll be hard at work at the family bakery.

“This is our most favorite time of the year. We love tradition,” the 36-year-old Game Plan actress gushed to Us Weekly at the Brooks Brothers x St. Jude holiday event in Beverly Hills on Sunday, December 9. “We always cut our Christmas tree down after Thanksgiving with my family.”

Chambers added of the couple’s San Antonio, Texas sweet shop, which they founded in 2012: “Obviously, this is the busiest time of the year for Bird Bakery. So we go and we work at the bakery until the very last moment.”

But it’s not all work and no play for Chambers and the Call Me by Your Name actor, 32. “Then Christmas Eve, we fly to be with my family in Colorado, where, hopefully, it’s a white Christmas,” the Texas native added.

Chambers also opened up to Us at the event about her 2019 hopes for her and her husband — with whom she tied the knot in May 2010 — as a couple.

“I think just continue to be in good health and happiness. You look around, and every day is a gift, and every day is a blessing, and I think it’s easy to get wrapped up in the day-to-day of it all, but all that matters is that we have our health and our loved ones,” she explained. “So really, I think just being mindful and grateful of that.”

Chambers and Hammer share two kids together: 4-year-old daughter, Harper, and 22-month-old son, Ford.

With reporting by Antonia Blyth

