Mason Grammer is paving her own path in the entertainment industry.

Mason — who is the daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Meyer — opened up about wanting to find success on her own while chatting exclusively with Us Weekly at Gurus Magazine‘s #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood on Saturday, June 1.

“My vision and dream right now is I really want to be an actress,” Mason, 22, told Us. “I’m taking classes. I’m working towards that but I also love being behind the camera. Anything I can do within the film industry, I’ll be really happy doing so that’s my goal.”

The recent Emerson College graduate — who studied film and is currently working at Paramount — continued, “I am very lucky that I come from a family that is in the industry that I want to go into. Like, the job I have I got from my dad, which is amazing and a lot of people don’t get that opportunity like I did. But also, yes, I can get my foot in the door, but I have to prove myself even more because of my family. I’m very fortunate but it’s also definitely difficult at the same time.”

When asked about the most important advice her parents have given her, Mason went on to tell Us that she credits them for teaching her to have “tough skin” and learning “how to really deal with people if they’re mean.”

She added, “I’m very strong and I get that from my mother because my mother is the strongest person I know. She’s just amazing. Just being strong is really important.”

Mason’s appearance at the Gurus Magazine event — which benefitted GLAAD and celebrated 30 cover stars from the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies — came less than a month after she and her family celebrated her college graduation.

“Congratulations to my lovely daughter!” Camille, 55, wrote via Instagram on Mother’s Day in May. “@mason.grammer ❤️🌟🎓 I’m so proud of you. Much joy in all you do ✨I love you so much!”

Mason is the oldest child of Camille and Kelsey, who wed in 1997 but called it quits in 2011. The former spouses also share son Jude, 19.

After their split, Kelsey married Kayte Walsh in 2011. The couple shares three children: daughter Faith, 11, and sons Gabriel, 9, and James, 7. The Fraiser actor is also dad to Spencer Grammer, 40, whom he shares with first wife Doreen Alderman, as well as Greer Grammer, 32, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner.

Camille married attorney David C. Meyer in October 2018 in Hawaii, which was featured during season 9 of RHOBH.

With reporting by Mike Vulpo