Kelsey Grammer has had lasting success in the entertainment industry — his portrayal of Dr. Frasier Crane is one of the longest-running roles in TV history — but he has also faced numerous tragedies over the years.

Grammer was only 13 years old when his father was shot and killed. Six years later, he faced another unimaginable loss when his younger sister, Karen, then 18, was raped and murdered. In 1980, Grammer faced two more familial deaths, losing his younger half-brothers in a scuba diving incident.

Despite experiencing trauma throughout his life, Grammer has found solace in his career, which includes five Emmys, three Golden Globes and one Tony. The Cheers alum’s success on TV heated up even more with the October 2023 premiere of his long-awaited Frasier spinoff.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling for Grammer’s highs and lows through the years: