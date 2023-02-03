Ready for some more tossed salad and scrambled eggs! Frasier of the most celebrated comedies of the 1990s and 2000s — and the sitcom is finally getting the reboot treatment.

Frasier ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004 on NBC. The show, which set a record for the most Emmy Awards won by a scripted series at the time, follows titular Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) as a successful Boston therapist who moves to Seattle to start a new life. In his new city, the psychotherapist — who viewers first met as a supporting character on Cheers — hosts his own talk show while struggling with his personal life and relationship with father (John Mahoney) and brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce).

Nearly two decades after Frasier ended, the sitcom is gearing up for its second life — a project that is almost a decade in the making.

“We actually are talking to a few writers and discussing the options and where we might think it would be appropriate to put it. So there’s some movement; we’ll see what happens,” Grammer exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2019, adding that he just wanted to make sure the revival is “really good.”

The Proven Innocent alum shared at the time that fans could expect a “third act” of sorts for the character — but not to hold out hope for any other familiar faces.

“Some of the folks – probably most of the folks who were on the original show – would be back, but we’re someplace else,” he explained. “Something has happened. We’re not going to pick up where we left off.”

The finale featured Frasier moved to Chicago with girlfriend Charlotte (Laura Linney), choosing her instead of taking a step to furthur his career. Initially, plans were to bring the radio host back to his old stomping grounds, but things hit a snag following Mahoney’s death in 2018.

Despite its roadblocks, the show — written by Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli — was officially green in February 2021, with Grammer as the only original castmember to return. Less than six months later, the Guilt Trippers actor revealed that production the Paramount+ sitcom was officially underway.

“[They’re] the final stages of the final script for the first episode of the Frasier reboot and it looks pretty good,” he shared during a July 2022 appearance on The Talk. “I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so, you know, I’m happy. The key ingredient for the Frasier reboot is actually Frasier, honestly. It was always called [Frasier], so it’s me, the key is me.”

