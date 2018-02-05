John Mahoney Dead: ‘Frasier’ Star Dies at 77 

Frasier star John Mahoney died on Sunday, February 4. He was 77.

Mahoney’s publicist tells TMZ that the beloved TV dad passed away in hospice care in Chicago.

Mahoney starred as Kelsey Grammer’s father, Martin Crane, on Frasier for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004. He was nominated for two Golden Globes and two Emmy awards for his role. He won the Screen Actor’s Guild award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2000 with the cast of Frasier.

Mahoney’s other notable roles include the films American President, Eight Men Out, Flipped, Barton Fink, Moonstruck and Say Anything.

Most recently, he had a multi-episode arc in Hot in Cleveland. His last episode aired in 2014. Mahoney also appeared in the TV series Foyle’s West in 2015.

Casting director Jeff Greenberg took to Twitter to react Mahoney’s passing. “The great John Mahoney passed away today at age 77. I’ve not known a kinder man nor more brilliant actor. We were all blessed to have spent 11 glorious years together,” he captioned a photo of the cast of Frasier.

The great John Mahoney passed away today at age 77. I've not known a kinder man nor more brilliant actor. We were all blessed to have spent 11 glorious years together. pic.twitter.com/hn3SZwuEy4 — Jeff Greenberg (@JeffGreenbergCD) February 5, 2018

Fans also took to social media to react to the news:

“RIP John Mahoney. My family loved FRASIER and he was always one of our favorites,” one user wrote.

RIP John Mahoney. My family loved FRAISER and he was always one of our favorites pic.twitter.com/58tg1jhfQV — Ian Brill (@ibrill) February 5, 2018

A fan tweeted, “Rest in peace, John Mahoney. Many of you will remember him as Frasier’s Dad but his role in Barton Fink is one of his greatest.”

Rest in peace, John Mahoney. Many of you will remember him as Frasier's Dad but his role in Barton Fink is one of his greatest. pic.twitter.com/fMJnm0RX34 — TODD SPENCE (@Todd_Spence) February 5, 2018

“So sorry to hear of the passing of John Mahoney. His character Martin Crane in Frasier was one of my favourites. Let’s hope his chair will be waiting for him wherever he goes. RIP,” another user posted.

So sorry to hear of the passing of John Mahoney. His character Martin Crane in Frasier was one of my favourites. Let’s hope his chair will be waiting for him wherever he goes. RIP pic.twitter.com/Iz1hLnfqJo — mytimes (@dcahughes) February 5, 2018

