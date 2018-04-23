Third time’s the charm! Duchess Kate is being well taken care of as she and Prince William enjoy their first moments with their third child.

As previously reported, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their way to the Lindo Wing suite at Paddington’s St. Mary’s hospital in London early on Monday, April 23. Hours later, it was announced that they welcomed a baby boy. “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” Kensington Palace tweeted. “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

This is the third time that Kate, 36, gave birth in the private wing, previously welcoming Prince George, now 4, and Princess Charlotte, now 2, there. William, 35, and Prince Harry were also born at the facility.

Back in 2015, British mom of two, Georgie McGrath, revealed details about the wing that Kate is staying in. “There are other private hospitals in London to have your children but I do it with the Lindo Wing. What’s so good about it is, partly because its been there for years and years and its reputation exceeds itself,” she told Us at the time. “I had both my children at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s hospital. I don’t think I’d go anywhere else after having them there. It was a joy, a pleasure.”

McGrath noted that patients are given their own room and bed on arrival. The luxury hotel-like facility also includes carpeted floors, fitted cupboards, a TV, a small fridge, curtains and a new menu every day.

“It’s not your normal sort of run-of-the-mill sort of menu,” she told Us, adding that the food is “yummy.” She continued: “And once you’ve had your baby, they do a special sort of menu for the parents where they will take the baby for the night and go put him in the nursery and you can have a full-on sort of four-course meal, with champagne and candles and everything like that.”

The hospital’s outside appearance is also well-thought-out. Weeks ago, parking restrictions were put into place, barriers were secured around the area and railings outside the wing were given a touch-up with fresh paint.

The private hospital wing was opened by the late Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother in 1937. During their stay for Princess Charlotte, the royal couple received a 10 percent “loyalty discount” added to the $9,650 overnight stay cost because it was their second time there.

The same easel used for William, George and Charlotte’s births will be used at Buckingham Palace to announce the third baby’s name. Kate and William will then most likely return to Kensington Palace for a couple of days and then head to their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, England.

