It’s royal baby watch time! Duchess Kate and Prince William will soon be the parents of three, and their third child will officially be fifth in line to the throne regardless of gender.

The baby-to-be — who is set to arrive at any moment — will follow Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in succession. His or her uncle Prince Harry will then be sixth in line. The Succession to the Crown Act 2013 was passed while Kate was pregnant with Charlotte, putting into place that the little princess would not lose her place if the couple had another son.

As previously reported, Kate, 36, was admitted to the St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, early Monday morning in the early stages of labor. “The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge,” Kensington Palace announced.

Nearly three hours later, the palace added: “The world’s media are gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital ahead of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child.”

Duchess Kate has remained out of the public eye within the past couple of days. On Saturday, she was noticeably absent while William, 35, Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated the 92nd birthday of Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Albert Hall.

Kate and William tied the knot in 2011 and announced in September 2017 that they were expecting baby No. 3.

