Pregnant Duchess Kate Admitted to Hospital in Early Stages of Labor

Pregnant Duchess Kate, who is expecting her third child with husband Prince William, was admitted to a London hospital on Monday, April 23, in the early stages of labor.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour,” Kensington Palace said in a statement via Twitter. “The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.”

Kate, 36, and William 35, announced in September that they were expecting their third child. The couple, who wed in April 2011, are also the parents of Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, who were both born at St. Mary’s Hospital.

The royal was forced to go public with her baby announcement sooner than she had originally planned due to her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum, the same acute morning sickness she suffered during her first two pregnancies.

But she was soon up and about and debuted her baby bump in October during a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess made her last public appearance in March, meeting British Paralympic athletes with Prince William. While Kate has been laying low over the past few weeks, her husband was out with the rest of the royal family, including Prince Harry and his fiancée, Meghan Markle, on Saturday, April 21, attending a birthday concert for his grandmother, the Queen, in London.

