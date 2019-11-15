



No two Thanksgivings are alike at Freddie Prinze Jr.’s house! “There are no rules,” Butterball’s Ultimate Thanksgiving host reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I want people to feel like they can do what they want to do.”

That means sometimes they’re a big formal group — “I did place cards one year” — and sometimes it’s come as you are. Prinze’s wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar, gets in on the ever-changing feast too: “She did Thanksgiving donuts one year,” says the She’s All That star, 43. “Powdered donuts with coffee as our dessert. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not eating the pie.’”

That said, the actor and cookbook author does have tips that can be applied year after year. “Anything you can do the day before, do the day before,” he advises. “And get more wine than you think you need. You never want to run out of it at a family dinner — that’s just a rough night for everyone.”

All members of the Gellar–Prinze clan have a role in the Thanksgiving meal — even kids Charlotte, 10, and Rocky, 7. “My daughter loves to cook,” Prinze tells Us. “She helps us make the salad and the squash.” As for his son, “He just eats,” jokes the star. “He’s an animal. He sees food, kills food, eats food, burps, but always says ‘excuse me’ because he’s a good boy.”

