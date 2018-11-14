From the outside, Jessica Alba is unstoppable: She raises three well-rounded children, runs her billion-dollar Honest Company and continues to shine on screen. Building her empire wasn’t easy, though.

“You’re going to make mistakes,” the actress, 37, admits exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Try to learn from them. At the end of the day, if you’re doing your best, that’s all you can really do.”

After a long day at work, Alba focuses her attention on her three children with husband of 10 years Cash Warren: daughters Honor, 10, and Haven, 7, and son Hayes, 10 months.

“I try to be completely present with them,” she tells Us. “I want to make the time I spend with them quality.”

For more on the multihypenate’s hugely successful, eco-friendly company and her family, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!