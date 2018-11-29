This season, Jessie James Decker is bringing wintry Christmas vibes to sunny Nashville! “I wanted to make sure it screamed ‘Merry Christmas, y’all!’” the singer and cookbook author, 30, exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly.

At the same time, she likes to keep her house “festive but practical,” the mom of Vivianne, 4, Eric II, 3, and Forrest, 8 months, with husband Eric Decker notes, adding she does the same for her Christmas dinner table with Joss & Main plates. “I love to mix holiday tableware with pieces I can use year-round.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Decker’s holiday tips! And for even more on how she’s spending Christmas with her family, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

For the latest on all of Hollywood’s hottest and most exciting events and afterparties, subscribe to our new podcast “On The List” below!



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!