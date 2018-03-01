Inside Lady Gaga’s Slow Road to Recovery

Maintaining a poker face has become difficult for Lady Gaga. Forced to cancel the last 10 European dates of her Joanne world tour due to her fibromyalgia, the six-time Grammy winner has been seeing Eastern healers and taking a stab at acupuncture and reiki healing, a source explains in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“She’s been trying everything to rid herself of pain.” Despite the 31-year-old’s efforts, progress has been anything but speedy. “It’s a very slow road to her getting better,” the source explains.

As previously reported, the “Million Reasons” singer announced via Instagram in February that her severe pain was forcing her to end her tour early.

“Unfortunately, Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live,” the statement read. “As a result, Live Nation and Lady Gaga are announcing the cancellation of the final 10 dates of the European leg of her Joanne World Tour. Last night, with strong support from her medical team, Lady Gaga made the tough decision to immediately come off the road. She is extremely sorry and deeply saddened that she cannot perform for her European fans, who have waited so patiently.”

The singer gave fans an inside look at her struggles with fibromyalgia in her Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

“The whole right side of my body is in a spasm,” she explained in the documentary. “My f—king face hurts … I just think about other people that have maybe something like this that are struggling to figure out what it is, and they don’t have the money to have somebody help them.”

