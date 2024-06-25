It’s been 15 years since Michael Jackson’s shocking death at age 50 on June 25, 2009. Although the years that followed were hard on the singer’s three children, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that Jackson would be proud of where his kids are today.

“Some people could let nepotism get to their heads, but they are the complete opposite of that,” the insider says of Jackson’s sons, Prince, 27, and Bigi, 22, and daughter Paris, 26.

A second source notes that Paris has worked as a model, an actress and a singer because she “wanted to make a living and not depend on [her father’s] money.” Paris has released one studio album to date, 2020’s Wilted, as well as two EP’s, 2020’s The Soundflowers and 2022’s The Lost EP.

Jackson’s sons, meanwhile, have stayed more out of the public eye. “Bigi is the most private of the siblings.” the second source shares. “He lives on his own and doesn’t have to work but has hobbies.”

Prince, who has been dating college sweetheart Molly Schirmang for over seven years, “loves riding motorcycles and his charity work,” the insider says of Jackson’s firstborn.

A third source told Us in April that Prince and Schirmang are going strong, but don’t have plans to tie the knot anytime soon.

“Molly doesn’t care about Prince’s fame or who his family is,” the insider said, noting that Schirmang gets along well with Paris and Bigi. “They want the same things out of life and are taking each day as it comes.”

In addition to his solid relationship with Schirmang, Prince also has the tight bond he shares with his two siblings.

“They are each other’s best friends and all stick together,” the second source says. “Michael would be so happy.”

Jackson shared Prince and Paris with ex-wife Debbie Rowe and welcomed Bigi via surrogate. While Paris didn’t have a relationship with Rowe, 65, as a child — Rowe gave Jackson full custody rights after the pair divorced in 2000 — they reconnected during her teenage years.

“It’s just cool having her as a friend,” Paris said of her mom during a 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk. “It’s cool getting to know her, seeing how similar we are, getting into what kind of music she really likes. … We look a lot alike.”

Paris has also spoken about her bond with her late dad. During an August 29, 2023 performance at Las Colonias Park Amphitheater in Colorado, she credited him with getting her into music.

“He would have been 65 years old today,” she told the crowd in a video shared via her Instagram page. “And he put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so that I can stand up here on stage in front of you and scream into a microphone. So, I owe everything to him.”

For more on Jackson’s kids, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.