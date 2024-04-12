Michael Jackson’s son Prince Jackson and his longtime girlfriend, Molly Schirmang, aren’t in any rush to walk down the aisle.

“Molly doesn’t care about Prince’s fame or who his family is,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that Schirmang gets along well with Prince’s siblings Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson.

While Schirmang and Prince, 27, have been going strong for seven years, the couple has no immediate plans to get engaged.

“They want the same things out of life and are taking each day as it comes” the source adds.

Prince and Schirmang, who met while in college, began dating in March 2017. Over the years, the pair have attended several events together including the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala in 2019.

While Prince and Schirmang have kept details of their romance low-key, Prince has given a small glimpse into his relationship with an occasional photo over the years. In March 2022, Prince shared that he and Schirmang achieved a major milestone.

“5 [years] together ❤️. Lots of trips, miles, smiles, meals, desserts and all kinds of adventures in between,” Prince wrote via Instagram alongside a slideshow of him and his girlfriend over the years. “Love you babs ❤️❤️.”

Many of Prince’s family members responded to his post with encouraging messages for the couple. His cousins TJ Jackson and Taryll Jackson, who are the sons of Tito Jackson, replied with heart emojis. Prince’s aunt La Toya Jackson also took a minute to gush about her nephew and his girlfriend.

“Congrats on 5,” La Toya, now 67, wrote in the comments section. “Sending you guys much love!!!”

Later that year, Prince hosted the annual Thriller Halloween Party. The event raised awareness for the Dee Dee Jackson Foundation and his own charity the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. Prince and Schirmang dressed up for the event as Mario and Princess Peach.

Most recently, Prince and Schirmang attended the Mike Tyson Cares and We2Matter’s 100 Women Matter Celebrity Fundraiser Gala in August 2023. The pair posed for photos on the red carpet.

Last month, Prince stepped out with his siblings, Paris and Bigi, for the premiere of MJ: The Musical in London’s West End. The jukebox musical is based on the life of their father and follows the musician throughout the making of his Dangerous World Tour in 1992. Michael died at age 50 in June 2009 after suffering a cardiac arrest in his Los Angeles home. It was later discovered that the singer died from a propofol overdose.

For more on Prince and Schirmang, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.