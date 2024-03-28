Michael Jackson’s three children were not alone when celebrating the opening of MJ: The Musical in London’s West End.

Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson walked the red carpet together on Wednesday, March 27, while attending a preview of the show at the Prince Edward Theatre. All three of Michael’s kids were dressed to impress, with Prince, 27, wearing a black suit and matching tie with a maroon button-down shirt. Bigi, 22, matched his older brother in a black suit of his own. He completed the look with a white collared shirt and no tie, rocking a blue pock square in his lapel.

Paris, meanwhile, stunned in a sleeveless copper-colored gown that showed off her extensive tattoos. She wore her hair down, pairing the dress with open-toe heels and a brown clutch.

MJ: the Musical is a jukebox musical based on the life of Michael, and follows the musician throughout the making of his Dangerous World Tour in 1992. The show was scheduled to premiere on Broadway in 2020, but faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The production opened at the Neil Simon Theatre in February 2022, and has since been nominated for 10 Tony awards, winning four including Best Actor in a Musical in 2022 for Myles Frost’s performance as Michael.

The siblings’ outing on Wednesday comes amid Bigi’s (formerly Blanket) ongoing legal battle with Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson, over the singer’s estate. The twosome initially teamed up against the executors of the estate after they planned to use the money for an undisclosed business deal with Sony. The court ruled in the executors’ favor earlier this month, but Katherine is appealing the decision, claiming that the estate should pay for her legal expenses. Bigi, however, is on the opposing side.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly earlier this month revealed that Bigi does not believe Katherine will win the case and has asked the court to grant her “reasonable attorney’s fees incurred from the pre-appeal battle.” (Katherine has since responded in a new filing, arguing that the estate is well-endowed with “hundreds of millions of dollars” that would remain for the beneficiaries even after her legal expenses are met.)

Michael died at age 50 in June 2009 after suffering a cardiac arrest in his Los Angeles home. His cause of death was determined two years later, confirming he died from a propofol overdose, which was administered by his doctor, Conrad Murray, who has since been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Since her son’s death in 2009, Katherine has received over $55 million, a significant portion of which is from a monthly allowance which has amounted to $33 million. All three of Michael’s children were also given a $33 million initial payout. They will gain access to one-third of their trust funds at age 30.