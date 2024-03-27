Michael Jackson‘s mother Katherine Jackson has fired back at her grandson Bigi, amid their ongoing legal battle.

Bigi, 22, (who is Jackson’s youngest son and previously known as Blanket) asked the court to block his grandmother from using her late son’s estate money for her legal expenses.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Katherine, 93, is looking to use the estate money to pay for an ongoing legal battle.

Bigi and Katherine initially teamed up against the executors of Jackson’s estate after they planned to use his money for an undisclosed business deal with Sony. However, Katherine has now changed her mind.

Related: Michael Jackson's Kids: Where Are They Now? Michael Jackson left more than an extensive musical legacy and his former estate of Neverland Ranch behind when he died at the age of the 50 on June 25, 2009 — the “Billie Jean” singer also had three children. Michael’s first child, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., was born to the musician and nurse Debbie Rowe, […]

But while court docs reveal that Bigi is against the use of the estate’s money for his grandmother’s legal challenge, he is amenable to the estate covering “reasonable attorney fees and costs” related to her objections to the Sony transaction.

Katherine responded in a new filing, obtained by People, in which she maintains that the estate, valued at $1.5 billion, can afford to pay her legal fees and should do so.

She has formally contested the move insisting that the executors of Michael’s estate are financially equipped to support her request for $500,000 to cover her legal fees.

The Jackson matriarch’s documents state that the estate is well-endowed with “hundreds of millions of dollars” that would remain for the beneficiaries even after her legal expenses are met.

Katherine also says there’s a deepening rift over the management and distribution of Michael’s fortune.

Related: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic Michael Jackson’s long-awaited biopic is coming to theaters faster than you can say “Beat It.” The upcoming film, Michael, has made headlines since casting Jaafar Jackson, the real-life nephew of the late musician and son of Jermaine Jackson, as Michael. Director Antoine Fuqua announced the exciting casting decision via Instagram in January 2023, along with […]

Since the Thriller legend’s passing in 2009, Katherine has received over $55 million, a significant portion of which is from a monthly allowance which has amounted to $33 million.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day TurboTax is 20% Off at Amazon Today View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The estate’s executors argue that she therefore has enough resources to independently finance her legal endeavors.

Bigi was born via surrogate in 2002, via a surrogate. His siblings Paris, 25, and Prince, 27, are believed to be in support of his latest move.

Jackson died at age 50 in June 2009 after suffering a cardiac arrest in his Los Angeles home. Two years after his sudden death, it was determined that he died from a propofol overdose, which was administered by his doctor, Conrad Murray, who has since been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.