Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Blanket Jackson, is taking his grandmother to court.

Blanket (who was born Prince Michael Jackson II and changed his name to Bigi in 2015) asked the court to block Katherine Jackson from using her late son’s estate money, according to a Wednesday, March 20, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us, Katherine, 93, is looking to use the estate money to pay for an ongoing legal battle. Blanket, 22, and Katherine initially teamed up against the executors of Michael’s estate after they planned to use his money for an undisclosed business deal.

The court ruled in the executors’ favor earlier this month, but Katherine is now appealing the decision. Blanket, however, is on the opposing side.

Related: Stars Who Have Broken Grammy Records With another year’s worth of Grammys awarded, it’s high time to check in on Grammy Award records and all the big names who have broken them over the course of the awards show’s six-decade history. Taylor Swift skipped the 2019 Grammys — instead opting to attend the British Academy Film Awards with boyfriend Joe Alwyn […]

Blanket does not want his late father’s estate to pay for his grandmother’s legal bills amid the appeal. Court docs reveal that Blanket does not believe Katherine will win the case and has asked the court to grant her “reasonable attorney’s fees incurred from the pre-appeal battle.”

Michael welcomed Blanket via surrogate in February 2002. Months after his son’s birth, Michael infamously held Blanket over the railing of a Berlin hotel balcony in November 2002, showing off the then-9-month-old to a crowd of adoring fans. (A towel was placed over Blanket’s head at the time.)

“I offer no excuses for what happened,” Michael said in a statement following the incident. “I got caught up in the excitement of the moment. I would never intentionally endanger the lives of my children.”

The late singer was also the father of Prince, 27, and Paris Jackson, 25.

Related: Michael Jackson's Kids: Where Are They Now? Michael Jackson left more than an extensive musical legacy and his former estate of Neverland Ranch behind when he died at the age of the 50 on June 25, 2009 — the “Billie Jean” singer also had three children. Michael’s first child, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., was born to the musician and nurse Debbie Rowe, […]

Michael died at age 50 in June 2009 after suffering a cardiac arrest in his Los Angeles home. Two years after his sudden death, it was determined that Michael died from a propofol overdose, which was administered by his doctor, Conrad Murray, who has since been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

More than a decade after Michael’s death, a new biopic titled Michael was announced in January 2023, with his nephew Jaafar Jackson set to take on the title role. (Miles Teller, Colman Domingo and Nia Long have also been cast.)

“Proud to announce Jaafar Jackson as Michael — the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop. Coming soon,” director Antoine Fuqua announced via Instagram last year.