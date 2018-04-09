The end of the road is here. The cast of Nashville held a wrap party at Topgolf in the Tennessee capital on Saturday, April 7, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The celebration for the CMT musical drama started at 8 p.m. and ended around midnight. A stage and a dance floor were set up inside the venue, where the cast and crew enjoyed food and an open bar. In addition, one of the screens played videos including a gag reel and an emotional montage of Lennon and Maisy Stella’s journey on the show.

“It was like a reunion,” the source tells Us. “People got up and spoke about the show. Everyone danced and had a really good time. The cast and crew had a blast in the photo booth. People played golf and just mingled and danced.”

Connie Britton, who played Rayna Jaymes, attended the party with her 7-year-old son, Eyob. Will Chase, who portrayed Luke Wheeler, brought his girlfriend, singer Ingrid Michaelson, as his date. Former Nashville mayor Megan Barry also showed up to support the cast, and even shared a toast with a few people. Oliver Hudson and Hayden Panettiere were not among the attendees.

“[The party] was a major deal for the city of Nashville,” the source says. “This was the biggest show that has come out of the city, so it was cool to see so many people come back together.”

Later in the evening, some of the guests headed to The 5 Spot night club for an afterparty.

The cast and crew came together one final time on Monday, April 9, for the final day of filming. “Everyone is very sad it is over,” the source tells Us.

Nashville originally aired on ABC for four seasons before moving over to CMT in 2016. The network announced in November that the show would end with season 6.

“All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show’s fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters,” executive producer Marshall Herskovitz said in a statement to Us at the time. “And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns — and amazing music! — that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years.”

Nashville returns on CMT on Thursday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

