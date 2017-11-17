The end is near, y’all. CMT announced on Friday, November 17, that season 6 of Nashville will be the series’ last.

“All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show’s fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters,” executive producer Marshall Herskovitz said in announcement from the network shared with Us Weekly. “And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns — and amazing music! — that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years.”

Nashville was originally canceled by ABC after four seasons in May 2016, but the country music drama found a new home on CMT a month later.

“After more than 120 episodes of unforgettable television, we believe that creatively it is time for the series to come to its triumphant close at the end of the upcoming season,” Chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group Kevin Beggs also said in the announcement. “We’re very proud of our incredibly talented cast and crew, the creative brilliance of our showrunners, and the loyal support of our great partners at CMT, Hulu and ABC Studios. Most importantly, we owe a special debt of thanks to the Nashville fans who propelled the series to an incredible run. We owe it to them to make the 6th season the most exciting and memorable of all.”

Prior to the show’s cancellation, it was announced on Thursday, November 16, that Rachel Bilson left Nashville after only one season. The OC alum joined the series during season 5, along with Empire vet Kaitlin Doubleday, after Connie Britton left the show earlier that year.

Lionstage shared a sneak peak for Nashville’s sixth and final season on Twitter after announcing the cancellation.

“Thank you to the amazing #Nashies for joining us on this incredible run. Tune in to the final season of #NashvilleCMT on January 4th,” the tweet reads.

Nashville’s final season premieres on Thursday, January 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

