Honeymooning! Newlyweds Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian jetted off to a private Bahamian Island for a post-wedding tropical vacation.

After exchanging vows in a New Orleans ceremony on November 16, the couple, along with their 2-month-old daughter, Alexis “Olympia” Ohanian Jr, headed to the island of Kamalame Cay courtesy of Booking.com. The happy family settled into a four-bedroom, 3,600-square-foot oceanfront villa – which goes for around $35,000 per week. The secretive villa is accessible only by helicopter, private boat or a FlyTropic seaplane.

The secluded space was tucked in a lavish tropical garden with featured access to the only overwater spa in The Bahamas. The intimate Booking.com island, which is family-run, gave the high-profile duo a chance to unwind and escape. The couple enjoyed watching sunsets from their beachfront terrace which had panoramic views of the Atlantic.

A week in paradise. Thanks @bookingcom for helping us find the perfect honeymoon villa. #BookingYeah A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:14am PST

The tennis champ, 36, added a video to her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 28, showcasing the serene destination. “A week in paradise. Thanks @bookingcom for helping us find the perfect honeymoon villa. #BookingYeah,” she captioned it.

As previously reported, Williams and Ohanian got engaged in December 2016 after dating for over a year. They welcomed their first child together on September 1.

