From rose ceremonies to raising a family! The Bachelor’s Jason and Molly Mesnick exclusively checked in with Us Weekly and shared an update on life at home with their two children.

“We’re still living in the Seattle area and actually just built a new house about two years ago,” Molly, 33, told Us. “Jason is absolutely killing it in the real estate world and I am the morning show cohost on 106.1 KIIS FM.”

The radio personality also gushed about the couple’s daughter, Riley, and Jason’s son Ty from a previous marriage. “Ty just turned 13 — total teenager — and he’s even taller than me now!” the 5-foot-7 former reality star revealed. “Riley will be 5 in a couple weeks and is as girly as they come! If its pink or sparkles, she loves it.”

As for whether she’s followed Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor journey? “I have been glued to Arie’s season because we met him a few years ago and think he’s such a charming guy!” Molly raved.

Although all is well today for the reality star couple, they faced backlash in 2009 after Jason, 41, broke up with his season’s winner, Melissa Rycroft, on After the Final Rose after admitting he still had feelings for Molly.

Arie made headlines on his Monday, March 5, season 22 finale for calling it quits with winner Becca Kufrin during one of their “happy couple weekends” post-show. Molly didn’t shy away from calling out the real estate agent via Twitter after he followed in her husband’s footsteps.

“Wouldn’t you consider learning from the mistakes of those before you —maybe call and ask what NOT to do… like filming the breakup?” she quipped on Monday.

Jason also took to Twitter to comment on the finale. When a fan asked if Arie reached out to him before calling off his engagement to Becca, Jason replied, “No, I wish he could have.”

The former lead told another Bachelor devotee that he has talked to Arie in the past and the race car driver “did seem sincere.” He also advised the Scottsdale resident to “not look at social media” or “leave the country” once the aftermath of his controversial decision settles in.

As for when he knew that Molly was the one instead of Melissa? “It was about two months later,” he tweeted.

After the Final Rose airs on ABC Tuesday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

