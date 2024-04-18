For celebrities at Coachella, the party doesn’t stop when the last performer finishes their set. Ashlee Simpson, Victoria Justice, Alix Earle and more stars hit up the Desert Nights by TAO Group Hospitality afterparty during the first weekend of the iconic festival.

From Friday, April 12, to Sunday, April 14, performers like Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Sabrina Carpenter and more stars stunned audiences during the Indio, California festival.

The music didn’t end there, though. TAO’s invite-only afterparty featured performances by artists like Skepta, Martinez Brothers, Kaskade and DJ Tennis, drawing in VIPs including Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, Harry Jowsey, Alessandra Ambrosio and more.

Earle — who recapped her Coachella experience on her podcast, “Hot Mess” — stayed hydrated with the help of the aesthetically pleasing Poppi activation.

Travis Kelce was spotted dancing with his friends during the afterparty’s closing performance by Adriatique. Alesso also joined the EDM duo backstage during their set.

Simpson and Evan Ross took date night to the desert! The couple coordinated with black jackets, while Simpson donned khaki pants and accessorized with a shimmering, silver purse.

The party isn’t over yet. Desert Nights by TAO Group Hospitality and Corso Marketing Group, in partnership with PATRÓN EL ALTO, will be back for weekend two (April 19-21) with exclusive performances by Rüfüs du Sol, Dom Dolla, SG Lewis, John Summit and more.