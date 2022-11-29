Is it over again? Tom Brady addressed whether he sees himself taking part in the next NFL season after previously announcing a brief retirement.

During an episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, which was released on Monday, November 28, Brady, 45, opened up about his plans to play football once the current season ends. The athlete’s cohost Jim Gray asked if he would “at least be back” next year before bringing up “the 18-game portion of that win streak.”

In response, Brady joked, “That’s right, that’s right. I’m on borrowed time anyway, so.”

The California native noted he is focused on the “day-to-day, game-to-game” at the moment, adding, “I love the sport, so I love the preparation for it. I love seeing us improve and get better. And I think there’s definitely things on the practice field that have improved.”

Brady also gushed about his love for the competition even though he wants to remain focused “on what we need to do to improve this week and go out and practice.”

Earlier this year, Brady made headlines when he announced his retirement from the NFL after 20 years as a professional quarterback. Six weeks later, the football player confirmed his plans to return to the game.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote via Twitter in March. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

After ending his brief retirement, Brady opened up about how his commitment to his job affected his home life.

“There was a lot of decisions that are made and everything. I think the point is everything really comes at a cost — to choose one thing and not another. I just got to make sure I have things balanced out the way that I need to have them balanced out at,” the NFL player, who shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, exclusively told Us in June. “So, I think for me, it’s just a matter of making sure in the off season, I try to cover a lot of things and make sure a lot of things are taken care of. And then when a football season comes, I can really focus on football.”

He continued: “[During] the offseason, my family’s got a lot of time. I’ve enjoyed that. I can still do a better job of that. It’s just constantly trying to be a little bit better each day.”

Four months later, the Buccaneers quarterback and the model, 42, announced their divorce amid split speculation.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote via his Instagram Story in October. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Bündchen, for her part, discussed the pair’s plans to coparent their children in her own statement, writing, “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”