Paris Jackson was spotted cozying up to a new man — and Us Weekly can confirm his name is Tyler Green.

Jackson, 19, and Green were photographed together at the Melbourne Cup in Australia on Tuesday, November 7, which immediately sparked romantic rumors.

Michael Jackson’s daughter, who wore a flowy red dress, suit tie and yellow flower in her hair to the horse race, was also featured on Green’s Instagram story in a helicopter on their way to and from the event.

However, a source tells Us the pair are just friends.

Us confirmed Jackson ended things with her boyfriend of less than a year Michael Snoody in February.

“Paris ended things with Michael,” an insider told Us at the time. “It might just be a temporary fix until she finds her way back to Michael again.”

A second source also told Us there is a chance the Star actress and her ex could get back together down the road,** right after the breakup was reported.

“It appears that Paris and Michael have parted ways for now, but their future is uncertain,” the source said. “She is doing well, enjoying being on set with Lee Daniels and focusing her energy on the opportunities ahead.”

In light of the recent hurricane in Puerto Rico, the model chartered a plane and brought relief supplies, including a generator, backpacks, personal water purifiers and solar lights to victims in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, on October 20.

Jackson shared photos from her trip on Instagram.

i made friends today. feels good to be wit beings of light on dat mutual frequency. what incredible little bundles of joy. A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Oct 20, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

“I made friends today. feels good to be wit beings of light on dat mutual frequency. what incredible little bundles of joy,” she wrote at the time.

