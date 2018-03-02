Despite rumors that Sandra Bullock secretly wed boyfriend Bryan Randall, a rep for the actress tells Us Weekly that there is no truth to that.

“They are not married,” the rep confirmed to Us of the 53-year-old Gravity star and her photographer beau. The couple, who have been dating for over two and a half years, have not yet tied the knot.

Back in November, a pal of Bullock’s talked to Us about her relationship with the Los Angeles-based photog and described him as “one of the nicest guys ever.” The friend added: “Bryan has fully stepped up and embraced the dad role. He is 100 percent there for Louis and Laila and wonderful with them in every way. Sandy feels incredibly fortunate and blessed that she is sharing the parenting journey with Bryan.”

The couple’s relationship comes after Bullock’s turbulent marriage to West Coast Choppers owner Jesse James. The two divorced in 2010 after James admitted to cheating on her with multiple women throughout their five-year union.

The Proposal star opened up to Vogue in October 2013 about her divorce: “We’re all where we’re supposed to be,” she told the mag at the time. “I am exactly where I want to be now. You can’t go backward. I’m not going backward. I’m grateful that I’m here, blessed to have what I have. Nobody can be prepared for anything.”

Bullock has two adopted children — a son, Louis, now 8, and daughter, Laila, now 6.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!