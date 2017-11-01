Seeking advice on secret weddings, Sandra Bullock turned to a pal who had been there, tried that. As Jennifer Aniston sat in the Beverly Hills home Bullock shares with boyfriend Bryan Randall earlier this year, the Oscar winner floated a plan she’d been considering, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

They’d hold a small, hush-hush ceremony for a select group of guests, the source recalls what Bullock said, and not tell them anything in advance. But the union would be more symbolic than lawful. “Sandy is a bit hesitant about getting married because of the legalities,” explains a Bullock pal, noting Randall hasn’t adopted her son Louis, 7, or daughter Laila, 5. “It gets complicated.”

Aniston was supportive of Bullock’s proposal, says another insider, pointing out the fact that the duo were practically married already: “Jen was saying, ‘What’s the difference? He’s already living here, he’s already your old man.’”

And he’s already cemented his place as the love of Bullock’s life. Coming off a turbulent first marriage — West Coast Choppers owner Jesse James admitted to cheating on her with multiple women throughout their five-year union — the 53-year-old Ocean’s Eight actress was somewhat wary of relationships. “She went through a great deal of heartbreak after Jesse,” says the friend, “and she is scarred by it to this day.”

But in their two-plus years together, Randall has worked hard to heal those wounds. Described by a friend as “one of the nicest guys ever,” the photographer, 51, has proven himself as a partner and father figure.

“Bryan has fully stepped up and embraced the dad role,” says the friend. “He is 100 percent there for Louis and Laila and wonderful with them in every way. Sandy feels incredibly fortunate and blessed that she is sharing the parenting journey with Bryan.”

Though the Bullock pal says “most of their time revolves around the kids,” Randall finds ways to squeeze in romance. Any opening in their schedule, says the friend, he’ll steal Bullock away “for a late lunch or early dinner.” Among their go-to spots: West Hollywood Italian joint Il Piccolino, where they dined with Aniston and her husband Justin Theroux October 21, and Mexican eatery Casa Vega in L.A.’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

And the former model is a charming date. “He’s the guy who will always get the door or get her jacket and help put it on,” says the friend. “Bryan takes care of her in all of the right ways. She feels loved and appreciated all of the time.”

