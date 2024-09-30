An attorney for one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accusers is claiming that there’s an alleged video of the music mogul having sex with a “high-profile person” — and it’s being “shopped around.”

“I also was just recently contacted by someone who wanted me to essentially represent them in the sale of one of the Diddy tapes, which I declined that,” lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd alleged during a recent NewsNation interview. “There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood, being shopped around to individuals in Hollywood.”

In this particular instance, Mitchell-Kidd claimed that “one particular person” contacted her regarding an allegedly “pornographic” video of Diddy, 54, and someone who is “more high profile” than him.

A source has since denied the existence of this alleged tape to Us Weekly.

“Rather than take appropriate steps, she admitted to taking a meeting to review the alleged video and consider representing this person,” the insider alleged, noting that Mitchell-Kidd seemingly “clearly couldn’t validate” what was referred to as a “ridiculous claim.”

During the interview, Mitchell-Kidd claimed that the person in possession of this alleged video apparently contacted her to see if the unnamed individual was “interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge.

While she did not reveal a name, Mitchell-Kidd said she saw “stills” of the unnamed person.

“The other person in the video is very visible,” Mitchell-Kidd alleged. “It’s no question if it’s that person in the video, and I can tell the video was pornographic in nature.”

This apparent video was filmed in a home that Diddy had in Atlanta “at one point,” Mitchell-Kidd further alleged.

“It does seem that the person isn’t, like, looking into the video,” she claimed. “It, to me, doesn’t seem like that person knows they’re being videotaped. It doesn’t seem like they’re [an] active participant in the videotaping, they’re being surreptitiously recorded.”

Mitchell-Kidd didn’t share many details about her client but alleged that Diddy “sexually assaulted [them] with an inanimate object.” Mitchell-Kidd claimed that her client was “able to escape eventually.”

Diddy is currently being held in prison without bail on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. A 14-page indictment published earlier this month alleged that the musician created “a criminal enterprise” and participated in “sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice” among other crimes.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has maintained the rapper’s innocence in various statements since the September 16 arrest.

However, a Texas law firm has since announced their plans to represent 50 of Diddy’s alleged victims.

“Each individual story is gut wrenching and heartbreaking. The acts complained of occurred at hotels, private homes, and also at the infamous P. Diddy ‘Freak Off’ parties,” attorney Tony Buzbee shared in an Instagram statement on Thursday, September 26. “The violations against this group of individuals are mind boggling and can only be described as debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people against minors and the weak.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).