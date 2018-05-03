Is Your Dog Ready for You to Get Another Pup?

Ready for another dog? Great! But your first furry friend might not be. While some dogs do great with a furry sibling thrown into the mix, others just aren’t ready to share their space — or their owner!

Take our quiz below to see if your fur baby might be ready for a sibling.

Us Weekly articles and content are for informational purposes only. Nothing contained in Us Weekly articles and/or content is or should be considered, or used as a substitute for, veterinary or professional advice, diagnosis or treatment. If you believe your pet may have a medical emergency, call or visit your veterinarian or your local veterinary emergency hospital immediately.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!