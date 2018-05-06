‘iZombie’ Star Robert Buckley Marries Jenny Wade

Husband and wife! Robert Buckley has married his girlfriend, Jenny Wade. The couple announced that they tied the knot by sharing some adorable photos and videos on social media on Saturday, May 5.

The iZombie star, 37, tweeted a photo of himself and the actress covered in chocolate cake and wearing their wedding rings. Using a reference from the 2006 movie Borat, he captioned it: “Post-cake fight with (Borat voice) MY WIIIIFE.”

Post-cake fight with (Borat voice) MY WIIIIFE. pic.twitter.com/17mU1c4Eyb — Robert Buckley (@robertbuckley) May 5, 2018

A fan replied to the photo, asking who won the fight, and the actor responded: “I got cake and a wife so I’m pretty sure I did.”

The Project Greenlight actress, 37, also shared three photos and videos on Instagram to make the announcement. In one selfie, she’s showing off her ring and biting into a piece of chocolate cake with their last name written in white frosting. She then shared a video of herself jokingly shoving cake into the One Tree Hill alum’s mouth and captioned the post: “Had our cake ate it too found more cake said i do.”

The pair have also been sharing sweet photos of each other from their tropical vacation on social media, and they’ve been enjoying frozen drinks, views of the ocean and even eating bugs.

Buckley, who previously dated Lea Michele, celebrated his birthday on May 2 and Wade shared an adorable Instagram photo of them on a roller coaster ride. “Happy birthday @robertearlbuckley! i love you & promise to always choke you & scream in your ear, forever,” she captioned it.

