Accio dictionary! J.K. Rowling and Merriam-Webster once again showed off their trolling prowess after Donald Trump made a spelling error while bragging about himself on Twitter.

The Harry Potter author laughed uncontrollably in a series of tweets on Tuesday, July 3, in response to the 72-year-old president’s since-deleted and later-corrected missive.

'pour' hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 3, 2018

'written' and his ghost writer's talked to the press

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 3, 2018

After laughing hysterically, the best-selling 52-year-old author continued: “*wipes eyes, tries to control breathing* Seriously, @realDonaldTrump is the Gratest Writer on earth.”

Trump’s original tweet earlier the same day read: “After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!”

Merriam-Webster also got in on the fun and pointed out in its tweet: “‘pore over’ [is] ‘to read or study very carefully’ … pour over’ [is] ‘to make expensive coffee.'”

But the dictionary’s Twitter account couldn’t resist one final jab at the president, and specifically, his infamous ‘do: “‘comb over’ [is] ‘to comb hair from the side of the head to cover the bald spot.'”

After Trump took down and then retweeted his message with the correct usage of “pore over,” Rowling once again had a laugh at his expense. In between lines of “hahahahaha,” she wrote, “someone told him how to spell ‘pore.'”

This isn’t the first time that Rowling has made fun of Trump on social media. Besides roasting him for his spelling, she has compared him to Harry Potter villain Voldemort, made fun of his use of all caps, burned him over the size of his hands, and more.

Merriam-Webster has also taken aim at the president multiple times on Twitter, including his use of “covfefe,” confusing “council” for “counsel,” and even pointing out that searches for “misogyny” were spiking after he won the presidency.

