J.K. Rowling admitted that she would do prison time for her transgender views.

On Sunday, October 17, Rowling, 58, shared a photo to X (formerly Twitter) which read,“Repeat After Us: Trans Women Are Women,” to which she replied, “No.”

In response, one user commented, “Vote Labour, get a two year stretch!” The comment seemingly refers to a story published by the U.K. Daily Mail on Saturday, October 14, sharing that a Labour government in Britain could make gender identity attacks a criminal offense.

Rowling responded back, “I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex. Bring on the court case, I say. It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet.”

Related: J.K. Rowling’s Most Controversial Moments Through the Years J.K. Rowling is considered one of the most prolific authors of all time for writing the fictional Harry Potter series, but her real-life opinions have been marred with controversy. The U.K. native first came under fire in 2007 shortly after the series’ final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, was published. Rowling revealed to […]

The Harry Potter author initially sparked backlash back in 2019 when she tweeted her support for a British researcher who lost her job after making transphobic comments online.

“Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security,” Rowling tweeted at the time. “But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill.”

Less than one year later, Rowling posted a series of controversial tweets in June 2020 writing, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

She continued: “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Sarah Paulson and More Celebs Respond to J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Tweets The power of Twitter. On Saturday, June 6, author J.K. Rowling came under fire after posting multiple tweets that seemingly slammed the trans community. The controversy began when the Harry Potter creator, 54, shared an article titled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.” In addition to linking to the post, […]

A few days after receiving backlash for her tweets and being labeled a “TERF” (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist), Rowling responded in a lengthy essay defending her opinions.

“It isn’t enough for women to be trans allies,” she wrote at the time. “Women must accept and admit that there is no material difference between trans women and themselves. But, as many women have said before me, ‘woman’ is not a costume. … The ‘inclusive’ language that calls female people ‘menstruators’ and ‘people with vulvas’ strikes many women as dehumanizing and demeaning. I understand why trans activists consider this language to be appropriate and kind, but for those of us who’ve had degrading slurs spat at us by violet men, it’s not neutral, it’s hostile and alienating.”