Grab your tissues! Jacob Elordi and Tiera Skovbye star as Chris and Sam, respectively, in 2 Hearts, an upcoming film about love, life and believing in miracles.

“I had the perfect wife, perfect family, all I could ever want,” the Kissing Booth star, 23, says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the movie. “But it turns out life had something else in store for me.”

He continues: “I had a vision. I knew what I had to do.”

The Riverdale star, 25, can also be heard telling him, “I will always love you, but this is about something bigger.”

Elsewhere in the film, Cuban exile Jorge (Adan Canto) falls for flight attendant Leslie (Radha Mitchell). Throughout the movie, both couples’ futures unfold over different decades until they meet due to an interesting connection.

The film is adapted from the 2017 book, All My Tomorrows: A Story of Tragedy, Transplant and Hope, written by Eric Gregory. The author’s son tragically died at the age of 19 after suffering a brain aneurysm. His organs were then donated to five different people, including Jorge Bacardi, of the Bacardi Rum dynasty. The book details each person’s journey.

2 Hearts hits theaters on Friday, October 16.