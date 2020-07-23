Real Housewife of New Jersey’s Ashlee Holmes and Pete Malleo are going their separate ways. Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter announced her split from her husband of nearly two years on Wednesday, July 22.

“I’ve been trying to find the right words to share this news. It’s something that has been weighing pretty heavy on my heart, and I feel that it’s best for my healing process to just put it out there,” Ashlee, 29, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. “A lot of you have sent me so many message over the last few months. Some of you have even left comments on certain posts of mine with speculation. I’ve always been an incredibly open and honest person. Although no one is entitled to the details of my private life, I have always chosen to share them with you.”

Holmes went on to “acknowledge and understand the fact that such a significant part” of her life was documented on TV. (Her mom, Laurita, starred on RHONJ for the first seven seasons. The mother-daughter duo last appeared on Bravo in 2016.)

“Those of you who follow my husband Pete and I on social media have naturally become invested in our lives over the years. That being said, Pete and I have decided to separate,” she continued. “Pete and I have been through so much together over the last ten years of our lives as not only best friends, but partners in navigating parenthood. This was a difficult decision for us. We intend to always be in each other’s lives, and continue to support one another as we grow as parents to our son Cameron, who we both love more than anything.”

Holmes and Malleo welcomed son Cameron, now 4, in August 2016, six months after she announced they were engaged. The pair tied the knot at the New York City Clerk’s office in 2018.

“Our new goal in our journey through life together is to become the best co-parents that we are capable of being,” the makeup artist wrote. “Regardless of your opinions, we ask that you please think of our son and try your best to respect our family during this time.”

Holmes concluded: “There are a lot more devastating things going on in the world right now to be concerned with than this ‘news.’ Thank you to all who took the time to read this. Please, stay safe!”

Jacqueline and husband Chris Laurita are also parents of sons CJ, 18, and Nicholas, 11.