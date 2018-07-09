Not holding back. Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about battling multiple addictions throughout her life, including an addiction to sex in her younger years.

“My sort of addictions jump. They jump around. When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind. Yes, that everything could be fixed by sex. You know what I’m saying?” the 46-year-old actress revealed on the Monday, July 9, episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

Pinkett Smith also recalled becoming “a gym addict” and “reaching a rock bottom” as she drank several bottles of wine by herself.

“That time I was in the house by myself and I had those two bottles of wine and was going for the third bottle,” the Girl’s Trip actress explained. “I was like, ‘Now hold up. You’re in the this house by yourself going onto your third bottle of wine? You might have a problem.’ So I went cold turkey.”

She continued: “That’s the thing about me — I can go cold turkey. I am a binger, and I always have to watch myself and I can just get obsessed with things. It’s not what you’re doing but how you’re with it. Why you’re doing it. It’s the behavior that’s attached to it because if you want to have a lot of sex, that’s great, but why are you having all that sex? That’s what you’ve got to look at.”

Pinkett Smith’s latest revelation comes just days after her husband, Will Smith, made headlines for a sex confession of his own.

“I’ve been to the top of money, I’ve had all the sex that I’ve ever wanted, I’ve had all of the adoration,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 49, said during an appearance on TIDAL’s “Rap Radar” podcast on July 5. “I’ve been to the top of all those material world mountains and nothing makes you happier other than being useful to others. That’s it. That’s the only thing that ever will satisfy that thing, is that what you’re doing is useful … I’m granting myself the freedom to not give a f—k when I don’t give a f—k.”

Smith also dished on his marriage to the Gotham star, whom he wed 1997.

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore,” the rapper explained. “We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life.”

The duo are the parents of 19-year-old son Jaden and 17-year-old daughter Willow. Smith is also dad of son Trey, 25, from a previous relationship.

