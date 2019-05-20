Letting her freak flag fly! Jada Pinkett Smith admitted that she once had a problem with pornography.

In a new episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, the Girls Trip star, 47, discussed the topic with two of the most unlikely guests — her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and her daughter, Willow Smith.

“I’m down for the artistic, you know … if it’s artsy!” Willow, 18, said while prepping for the show.

“Oh, Jesus,” Jada replied, before confessing that she’s struggled with the medium herself. “If I was still on my porn game, I’d be able to show you some good porn, ‘cause back in the day, I had a little porn addiction.”

The Wicked Wisdom frontwoman clarified that her days of watching porn were long before she married husband Will Smith in December 1997. “I wasn’t in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not.”

The topic was admittedly uncomfortable for all three women, none moreso than Banfield Norris, 65, who couldn’t believe her daughter and granddaughter were knowledgeable on the subject.

Jada revealed that she and Willow had breached the topic when the “Whip My Hair” singer was as young as 11 years old, however, while scrolling through her Tumblr account.

“I saw some hardcore stuff,” she remembered, adding, “I was profoundly disturbed.”

Willow, for her part, said that she was able to cope with the explicit material because of her strong relationship with her famous parents.

“Because I had you and daddy to actually, like, have real conversations with, that stuff didn’t really affect me,” she told the actress. “I had a connection with people that I could talk to about it.”

The three women then headed to the table to discuss the effects of porn on relationships.

Jada dove deeper into her past with illicit magazines and videos, downgrading the term she had previously used. “I actually feel like I was using ‘addiction’ a little lightly,” she clarified. “I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life when I was trying to practice abstinence,” she clarified.

The comedian added: “It was actually, like, filling like an emptiness … but it’s actually not. … It’s a slippery slope.”

The women also discussed their different perspectives on porn in different eras: Banfield Norris, for instance, found it a bit freeing as a child of a home with super strict views on sex, while Jada pointed out that its access was far more restricted when she was growing up.

“You had to really go on an adventure to see some pornography!” she quipped.

As for Willow? “I have two brothers … I’ve done [seen] some stuff!”

