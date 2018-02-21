From paradise to parenthood! Jade and Tanner Tolbert sat down with Us Weekly to dish about raising their daughter Emerson and how their marriage has evolved since expanding their brood.

The former model, 30, and the car dealer, 31, also revealed which one of them will be the stricter parent, especially when it comes to their daughter dating!

“I’m pretty laid back, usually, so I don’t see myself getting too crazy,” Tanner explained to Us on Tuesday, February 20. “If she wants to start dating sketchy dudes at a young age I’ll step in, but I don’t think I’m going to be like, ‘Can’t date at all, no boys at all.’”

That said, Jade is fully prepared to step in and lay down the law. “That’s going to be me! I think I’m going to be way more protective,” she admitted. “High school boys are bad news. I’m not going to let her loose, my daughter’s a jewel.”

The reality stars, who fell in love and got engaged on The Bachelor in Paradise season 2, also spoke candidly about their struggles to keep the romance alive amid the pressures of raising a newborn. “I really do feel like I’m coming out of the pit of the first few months of mommyhood, which is just so much work,” Jade said. “Now I feel like I’m kind of coming around to feeling like myself again and we’re reaching more of a place where we can be more romantic and more in tune with each other. Those first couple of months, you’re in the trenches.”

When the duo are able to catch a break, their go-to date night is super low-key. “We always say we’re going to go out to a really nice dinner, just us two, how romantic. That’s our thought in the morning when we wake up,” Tanner explained, noting that the couple usually changes their plans by the evening. “My mom comes over to babysit and we’re like, ‘We’re just tired. You want to wear sweatpants and go to the movies?’ We’ve actually changed our plans to that three or four times.”

Despite their busy lives, the Bachelor Nation fan-favorites had a romantic Valentine’s Day to themselves. “We wanted to do acts of service, from The Five Love Languages. We just wanted to do something nice for each other. He cooked me dinner,” Jade revealed, adding that the couple are huge fans of Nutrisystem. “He never, ever cooks. I gave him a back massage and we were just trying to be more aware, be more connected I guess. Sometimes with the baby, you’re around each other but you’re not connecting.”

The costar couple tied the knot in a televised ceremony in Mexico in February 2016. They welcomed daughter Emerson in August 2017.

