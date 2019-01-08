Jade Roper set the record straight. The reality star shut down pregnancy rumors on Monday, January 7, after a photo of herself wearing a tight dress caused commenters to speculate whether she and husband Tanner Tolbert are expecting baby No. 2.

“Watching The Bachelor instead of the national championship game…” Tolbert, 31, captioned a sweet photo of the couple at the show’s season 23 premiere. In the pic, Roper, 32, looks stunning in a royal blue gown as she holds tight to her beau.

“Def baby bump! Mom of 4 here and I know the difference 😂 you’re too thin to bloat that much lol,” one follower speculated. Another wondered: “Is that a baby bump? Is she pregnant?”

Though Roper didn’t address one social media user directly, she simply wrote, “Forgot my spanx,” debunking the dozens of comments about her “bump” and “pregnancy glow.” Fans of the pair couldn’t help but praise her.

“@jadelizroper you look freakin gorgeous!!!! Ignore these insane people!!!!! 🙄😘,” one fan chimed in, with another follower adding, “@jadelizroper you look beautiful with it without spanx!! You’re killing that runway! So is @tanner.tolbert !!”

Though the comments wondering about a potential second child were unprovoked, Roper and Tolbert — who met and got engaged on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 — have been open about adding to their brood. (The two share 16-month-old daughter Emerson.)

Roper and Tolbert revealed to Us Weekly in April 2018 that they were “very low-key trying” for another baby. The former model has also been outspoken about the stress of trying to appear flawless on Instagram.

“Social media is a funny thing. I almost didn’t post this pic because I didn’t feel it was good enough for the gram. The pressure to post perfect pictures is something I would say has been felt by all social media users, I know I feel this way when I start comparing myself to other accounts. But I actually really love this photo because it’s our memory,” she wrote alongside a family photo in September. “This picture was taken after Emerson’s 1st birthday party; we are wet from swimming, tired, back into some comfy clothes and standing in our yard full of gross weeds. This photo was snapped by a friend because we were so busy we forgot to get a picture together as a family during her party. It’s not a perfect photo if I start comparing it to what I think it “should” look like, but there was so much joy and love celebrating Emmy here! I guess my point is share what makes you happy, what makes you sad, what makes you proud, what makes you feel like you— even if it feels imperfect. Share whatever you damn please because it’s your story to tell. ❤️ #justareminder.”

