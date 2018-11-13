Showing love! Jaden Smith called Tyler, the Creator his “boyfriend” while performing at the 2018 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 11.

“I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f–king much,” the “Icon” rapper, 20, said on stage, according to videos shared by festivalgoers on social media. “I want to tell you guys something: Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler is my motherf–king boyfriend, and he’s been my motherf–king boyfriend my whole f–king life. Tyler, the Creator is my f–king boyfriend. It’s true!”

After Smith’s declaration, fans panned their cameras over to Tyler, 26, who was standing in the front row. The “Yonkers” MC (real name Tyler Okonma) shook his head and finger in disagreement before laughing.

Back on stage, the Pursuit of Happyness actor continued to insist, “Tyler, the Creator is my f–king boyfriend, OK? If you take anything away from this f–king show, that’s what you need to take away.”

Smith took to Twitter hours later and doubled down on his comments. “Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now,” he tweeted, to which Tyler responded, “hahaha you a crazy [expletive] man.”

Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) November 12, 2018

Twitter users did not know what to make of the exchange, with many assuming that Smith was joking.

“I can’t tell if this is a joke,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “I’m honestly so confused.”

Others were fully supportive of the possible romance. “If this is legit I’m stanning,” one tweeter wrote.

Smith, whose parents are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has long embraced gender fluidity and was the first man to model Louis Vuitton’s womenswear. Meanwhile, Tyler has said in the past that he dates men and also rapped on his 2017 album, Flower Boy, that he has “been kissing white boys since 2004.”

The Karate Kid star previously dated Sarah Snyder and Odessa Adlon.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Smith and Tyler for comment.

